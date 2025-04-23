27 Jupiter Community High School student-athletes sign on to play college sports

JUPITER, Fla. — Years of hard work paid off for the 27 student-athletes at Jupiter Community High School that signed on to play sports and colleges and universities around the country.

For Jayden Jackson, signing day is truly a dream come true. He credits his parents for making sure he excels in both the classroom and the football field. His 3.9 GPA has led him to the Ivy League as he is now set to play for Columbia University.

"I hold myself to a high standard, and when interacting with the coaches, I trust them with everything," Jackson said. "I like to let my personality show in practice, so it's a good feeling."

Signing a letter of intent to row for University of Oklahoma, Myla Chance is embracing the opportunity to explore a new city.

"It was welcoming when I got there, and I love the southern culture, and the coaches are just amazing," Chance said. "I'm ready for the big school atmosphere."

Chance is also looking forward to being able to grow the sport of rowing.

"(It's) a super underrated sport, and it's fun to get into if you're looking for something if you don't know what to do," Chance said.

On the golf course, Tristan Wieland is the newest University of Michigan Wolverine, something he has always dreamed of. Wieland and all the other signees share a common message—

"Everyone here works so hard, they deserve it."