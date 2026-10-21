23 kids meet their idol Messi thanks to Inter Miami and Make-A-Wish

Tuesday was a day to remember for several youngsters who had the chance to meet their sports idols thanks to Make-A-Wish.

“I was so happy I started crying; it’s just an amazing experince,” said Yulissa Morales Melendrez, a Make-A-Wish participant.

Several kids from around the country had the opportunity to meet the defending MLS Champs, Inter Miami, a moment Make-A-Wish participant Jimmy Hoover could only dream of.

“I was super excited. I was a little in shock. I didn’t really know what to do; it was kind of all surreal to me,” Hoover said.

Hoover said he's been playing soccer since he was just 7 years old.

“I started playing and started watching Messi, and he became my favorite player right away,” said Hoover.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hoover sat in the stands at Nu Stadium, watching his idol, Lionel Messi, and Inter Miami train.

It was a simple moment, yes, but a moment that nearly didn’t happen.

“I was going in (to the hospital) for a couple of months, and they were telling me it was just a stomach ache,” said Hoover.

Hoover and his family didn't think much of it until one day at his friend's house.

“My stomach was hurting so bad, I was in agonizing pain,” said Hoover.

He rushed to the hospital, where doctors found out he had cancer, so for months he endured chemotherapy, and while he was fighting for his life, he didn’t want to let his teammates down, so every day after treatment he’d be with his teammates.

“It was really difficult; I couldn’t keep up with everyone; that was the hardest part,” said Hoover.

Dedicated to playing soccer — and again and again kicking cancer's butt — he fought effortlessly, and last July he rang the bell as his cancer went into remission.

“It’s been great. I’m still in a little bit of shock from everything,” said Hoover.

That shock would soon wear off, and days ago he and his teammates hung out. He got the surprise of a lifetime: he'd be part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation's latest effort to help him and kids from around the world meet Leo Messi's and Inter.

“It’s super rewarding. It was a bit of a wait to get out here, but after everything, it’s been super great,” said Hoover.

Kids signed on to join the team for the day, get a jersey, watch the fellas practice, and share joy and hope with the Inter Miami guys.

“To see this type of resilience and they're going through it at 10 years old and younger than that, if you can take something out of that — it’s that you have to keep pushing because somebody always has it worse than you do,” said Ian Fray, an Inter Miami defender.

“It’s been so crazy to meet all these players and interview; it’s just all been so great,” said Hoover.