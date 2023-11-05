18 Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to compete in football playoffs

WEST PALM BEACH — Eighteen schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have qualified for the high school football playoffs, which begin Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced Sunday.

The playoffs are divided into four classes, which are determined by enrollment.

Eight teams — four district champions, four at-large berths — in each region compete in the Metro and Suburban Divisions for Classes 2-4.

Four teams — two district champions, two at-large berths — in each Rural region made the playoffs in Class 1.

The seeds were based in FHSAA’s final power rankings of the season. In the quarterfinals, the higher seed hosts unless a district champion plays an at-large opponent with the district champ hosting in that scenario.

The top-ranked team from the area is Treasure Coast, which will host Osceola, in Class 4 Suburban Region 3.

The state championship games will be played at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee from Dec. 7-9.

Here is the breakdown, involving schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with seeds in parentheses:

Class 1 Metro Region 3

(2) Cardinal Newman vs. (3) Benjamin

Class 1 Rural Region 4

(4) Pahokee vs. (5) Dixie County

Class 2 Metro Region 3

(4) The King's Academy vs. (5) Somerset Academy Canyons

(3) St. Andrews vs. (6) Calvary Christian Academy

Class 3 Suburban Region 3

(4) Jensen Beach vs. (5) Rockledge

(3) Sebring vs. (6) Fort Pierce Westwood

Class 3 Metro Region 3

(2) Atlantic vs. (7) West Boca Raton

Class 4 Suburban Region 3

(1) Treasure Coast vs. (8) Osceola

(4) Vero Beach vs. (5) Heritage

Class 4 Metro Region 3

(4) Santaluces vs. (5) Palm Beach Gardens

(2) Palm Beach Central vs. (7) Spanish River

(3) Jupiter vs. (6) Boca Raton

