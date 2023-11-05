Watch Now
SportsLocal SportsHigh School

Actions

18 Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to compete in football playoffs

FHSAA releases matchups
Pahokee Blue Devils defense celebrates after sack against Glades Central Raiders in 2023 'Muck Bowl'
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Pahokee Blue Devils linebacker Zion Booth (10) celebrates a sack by cornerback Hardley Gilmore (2) while Glades Central Raiders wide receiver Leslie Mosley (3) looks on during the "Muck Bowl" rivalry game, Nov. 3, 2023, in Pahokee, Fla.
Pahokee Blue Devils defense celebrates after sack against Glades Central Raiders in 2023 'Muck Bowl'
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 12:30:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH — Eighteen schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast have qualified for the high school football playoffs, which begin Friday, the Florida High School Athletic Association announced Sunday.

The playoffs are divided into four classes, which are determined by enrollment.

Eight teams — four district champions, four at-large berths — in each region compete in the Metro and Suburban Divisions for Classes 2-4.

Four teams — two district champions, two at-large berths — in each Rural region made the playoffs in Class 1.

The seeds were based in FHSAA’s final power rankings of the season. In the quarterfinals, the higher seed hosts unless a district champion plays an at-large opponent with the district champ hosting in that scenario.

The top-ranked team from the area is Treasure Coast, which will host Osceola, in Class 4 Suburban Region 3.

The state championship games will be played at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee from Dec. 7-9.

Pahokee Blue Devils defense celebrates after sack against Glades Central Raiders in 2023 'Muck Bowl'

High School

Week 11 recap: Pahokee downs Glades Central in 'Muck Bowl'

Pete Gomez
10:53 AM, Nov 04, 2023

Here is the breakdown, involving schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast with seeds in parentheses:

Class 1 Metro Region 3

(2) Cardinal Newman vs. (3) Benjamin

Class 1 Rural Region 4

(4) Pahokee vs. (5) Dixie County

Class 2 Metro Region 3

(4) The King's Academy vs. (5) Somerset Academy Canyons

(3) St. Andrews vs. (6) Calvary Christian Academy

Class 3 Suburban Region 3

(4) Jensen Beach vs. (5) Rockledge

(3) Sebring vs. (6) Fort Pierce Westwood

Class 3 Metro Region 3

(2) Atlantic vs. (7) West Boca Raton

Class 4 Suburban Region 3

(1) Treasure Coast vs. (8) Osceola

(4) Vero Beach vs. (5) Heritage

Class 4 Metro Region 3

(4) Santaluces vs. (5) Palm Beach Gardens

(2) Palm Beach Central vs. (7) Spanish River

(3) Jupiter vs. (6) Boca Raton

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!