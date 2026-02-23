15-year-old golfer at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School eyes state title and LPGA Tour

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A 15-year-old sophomore at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School is quickly making a name for herself on the golf course — and she has her sights set on history.

Jaime Baker is already being recognized as a leader on the Bulldogs golf team, according to her coach.

"It's nice to see underclassmen perform well. It allows others to see that they can do that at a young age and maybe get into golf," coach Sasha Butler said.

Baker said her love of the game started early.

"Starting when I was 3, I would have never known that I would end up where I am now," Baker said.

In just her second year with the Bulldogs, Baker finished as state runner-up — one stroke behind the individual champion. Now she hopes to become the first golfer in Garcia High School history to claim a state title.

"I can see it, it's in the near future. And it's not too far off from where I'm at now. It was a really great opportunity for me to see that and now just believe in myself to get there," Baker said.

Butler said the work Baker puts in could pay off for the entire program.

"If she works hard enough, she can earn it. Bringing it back to Dr. Garcia would be great, not just for her as an individual but for our program," Butler said.

Baker's ambitions extend well beyond high school. She hopes to one day join the LPGA Tour and represent South Florida on the world stage.

"Getting more experience out, playing different courses and different places. I feel like that would set me up for a better opportunity to get my (LPGA) card," Baker said.

