Greenacres' Astro Skate is home to some of the fastest roller speed skaters in the world

GREENACRES, Fla. — Tucked inside the pink building in Greenacres that reads "Astro Skate" is one of the most elite speed skating teams in the country.

"The Astro Speed Skating Team is a program, and speed skating is a 100-meter track indoors, and we skate fast around four offset cones," Head Coach Patty Leazier said.

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Astro Skate in Greenacres is home to elite roller speed skaters

Indoor speed skating with roller blades is a sport few people know about, but the team at Astro Speed has some of the most elite skaters in the world.

Miles Mead was recently named the National Speedskating Circuit Grand Champion and Fastest Man on Skates after winning four NSC races and four gold medals.

"It's just super fun; it's an energetic sport. I mean I'm doing it at the highest level possible," Mead said.

"That was fun; that was a different experience being the guy on the top, and everybody is chasing you," Mead said.

While Mead claimed the top spot at the tournament, Piper Leazier finished in fourth place in the 500- and 1,000-meter races.

"Speed skating for me is my life. I've been doing it since I was about 5 years old. I grew up in a rink," Piper Leazier said.

"For me it's a lot just to be out there because two years ago I actually had an injury, so coming back from that and being able to compete at nationals for me it meant everything," Mead said.

