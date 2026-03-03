Former New York Jets safety Erik Coleman finds his calling coaching high school football in Palm Beach County

BOCA RATON, Fla. — As a kid in Spokane, Washington, Erik Coleman had one passion.

"I played sports, just because that's what we did. After school, we went to the community center, and I played football, basketball, and baseball," Coleman said.

Initially, he wanted to play basketball and baseball, but in high school, reality set in.

"I started getting recruiting letters, and they were all for football," Coleman said.

Coleman signed on to play for Washington State University. The transition to college brought an unexpected position change.

"One thing that stuck out to me when I got recruited was that I was a cornerback, and when I got to college, they told me you're playing safety. I looked at the coach, and he said, 'What do you mean?' I never played that, and he said, 'Trust me, you'll be good at it,'" Coleman said.

He was. Coleman earned All-Pac-10 honors and finished his college career with 12 interceptions, tied for seventh all-time in program history.

That was good enough to get him drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets in 2004.

"I was prepared for the challenge and ended up playing every game and snapping my rookie year and becoming a fixture in the Jets defense," Coleman said.

That confidence helped him sustain a nine-year NFL career. When he retired in 2013, he joined the SportsNet New York team covering the Jets, but he later moved to Palm Beach County and found his dream job.

"Now I'm coaching here at Saint Andrews," Coleman said.

He traded his helmet and pads to become Saint Andrews Football's defensive coordinator — a move inspired by his wife.

"My wife and I came to a couple of football games, and we went to homecoming. She saw how excited I got, and she said you should do something about it," Coleman said.

And he did. Now, as the Scots' defensive coordinator, Coleman says the role is less taxing on the body but even more rewarding for the spirit.

"I tell these kids all the time: although I played nine years in the NFL, my favorite football memories are from high school. Being able to pour into them on and off the field now is one of the most rewarding things," Coleman said.

