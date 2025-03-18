Delray Beach tennis star Coco Gauff releases new shoe 'influenced' by hometown

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Tennis star and Palm Beach County native Coco Gauff is focused on competing at the Miami Open this week, but she and her shoe sponsor just announced some new gear with a local flare.

Gauff, who is ranked No. 3 on the WTA tour, just turned 21 years old last week.

Coco Gauff ready to compete at Miami Open

To mark the occasion, New Balance and the Delray Beach tennis star introduced the new "Coco Delray" shoe.

According to the New Balance website, the shoe is "influenced by the Florida city where Coco Gauff grew up and trained."

Available for both men and women, New Balance said the shoe will be available starting April 9 for $109.99.

In conjunction with the announcement, the shoe company posted a video on Twitter narrated by Gauff's grandmother, a retired local teacher who has been featured on WPTV for her community activism.

Gauff will play Friday at the Miami Open against an unnamed opponent.

She will look to redeem herself at the Miami Open after falling in the Round of 16 in 2024.

Gauff lost in the Round of 16 at the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California last week in three sets to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic.