Local flag football team to represent Dolphins at Hall of Fame game

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — In Loxahatchee, the name Tru Skillz is one of prominence.

The flag football team lives by the motto: "Practice is where you win trophies."

Flag football team to represent Dolphins at Hall of Fame game

At the start of the season, things weren't looking too promising for the 12u Tru Skillz team.

"Our team started off not that good," said quarterback Parker Harris.

Many of the girls were new to the sport, so coaches had to teach them the basics of football.

"Every tournament is different, and to see them bond and get back up after missed flags or missed balls was nice," said Assistant Coach Sam Harris.

To get things on track and create a winning culture, the team followed their motto and practiced tirelessly, until they learned the sport of flag football.

"It's such a family, and everyone is so welcoming,” said Lylah Goodrich, a Tru Skillz wide receiver.

The team learned the basics of the sport and never looked back.

Earlier this year, the girls won the Open Division World Championship at the Walt Disney Resort and then won the NFL Regional Tournament.

That win secured the girls a spot in Canton, Ohio, the home of the NFL Hall of Fame, at the NFL Flag Football Championships. Tru Skillz will represent the Dolphins, proving their motto — “Practice is where you win trophies — true.

"It was really exciting, we worked as a team to get there, and I think once we get there, we have to work more as a team to win. I think we can do it. I think we can," said Giuliana Nagel, a Tru Skillz receiver.

The team is looking for donations as they look to take the trip to Canton. You can find the link here.