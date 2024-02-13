'Lightnin'' Epton, 103, has been selling tickets at Daytona 500 since inaugural race

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona 500 is one of the most legendary races in NASCAR.

Over the years, history and dynasties have been made on the racetrack. No one has been around for more of it than Juanita Epton, nicknamed "Lightnin'."

The 103-year-old woman has been working in the ticket office since the inaugural race in 1959.

"I got that nickname (from standing still and then taking off), and I beat several guys' records," Epton said. "So, I got the nickname 'Lightnin' then and it stuck."

People from all over come to meet her at the "Lightnin' Epton Ticket Office."

John Barron/WPTV The ticket booth at the Daytona 500 is named after Juanita Epton, nicknamed 'Lightnin'."

"The cutest thing was I had a little boy come – he was about 11 – 10, 11 years old," Epton said. "And his dream was to come to Daytona to meet me."

She still remembers how NASCAR founder Bill France was able to lead Daytona to its current glory, along with his wife.

"This racetrack is here because of two things – Bill's ingenuity to know the right people at the right time," Epton said. "But his wife is responsible also. Because when he brought it in, she kept it."

John Barron/WPTV The Daytona 500 racetrack, known as the "World Center of Racing," is pictured days before the 2024 race.

As time has raced on, Epton has earned the respect she deserves, even from the racers on the track.

"I've had the drivers come in here and sit down and talk, and they don't have to do that. Because they're so busy," Epton said. "But they think enough of me that I carry on what I do to keep them on the spot."

Epton will be back at work during Sunday's race at the ticket booth named in her honor.