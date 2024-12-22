Keiser University comes up short in their quest of back-to-back national titles

This year, South Florida's Keiser University had its eyes set on a rare feat— winning back-to-back NAIA Football National Championships.

On Saturday afternoon, the Keiser Seahawks faced off against Iowa's Grand View University Vikings in Durham, North Carolina to be again named champions. The Seahawks entered the game ranked #1 nationally and undefeated with a 12-0 record.

The Vikings' quarterback, Jackson Waring, had a strong day going 11 of 18 through the air for 132 total yards and four touchdowns. He rushed the ball 21 times for 203 yards, ultimately bringing Grand View to the national title in a 35-17 win.

"Seeing some seniors and knowing it was the end, they fought. One thing I love about them, and this team is that they fight to the end," Keiser University football coach Myles Russ said. "They didn't stop until it was over."

This is Grand View University's second national title in their program's history.