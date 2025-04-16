Jackie Robinson Celebration Game back after 6 years, honoring one of the sport's greatest

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Treasure Coast baseball staple is back in Vero Beach after six years— the Jackie Robinson Celebration Game.

The event was first canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but fans are excited to be back.

78 years ago, baseball was forever changed when Robinson broke the color barrier. Vero Beach marks where Robinson started his spring training career.

Across Major League Baseball, players wear the number 42 to honor one of the sport's greats, but in Vero Beach, they have the Jackie Robinson Classic.

The celebration started back in 2004, and this year the Palm Beach Cardinals are taking on the Clearwater Thrashers in a minor league showdown.

11-year-old Joey Russo was excited to watch the game and enjoy the dining.

"I want to see all of the food options," Russo said.

The classic allows fans of big-league teams to watch the next generation of MLB stars while also serving as a fundraiser for the United Way of Indian River County.

"We like to think that we exclude a lot of the attributes that Jackie Robinson had, and we're giving back to the community," United Way Board Member Curtis Carpenter said.