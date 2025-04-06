'IT'S UNIQUE': 2025 LIV Golf Tournament brings in new golf fans

MIAMI, Fla. — A field of 54 pro golfers competing for the $25 million purse took over the course at Trump National Doral for the 2025 LIV Golf Tournament in Miami.

The 54 players make up 13 teams, with all players starting simultaneously on different sides of the course.

WATCH: Between music, food and fan experience, attendees said that this won't be their last year watching the event

'IT'S UNIQUE': 2025 LIV Golf Tournament brings in fans new to golf

"I think the team aspect is really cool," first-year LIV fan Justin Quinn said. "It's new, it's fun, it's different, it's unique. The food, everything, and the atmosphere here is great."

The atmosphere can be attributed to LIV's motto, which creates new excitement and engagement with generations of fans.

This year's engagement is credited to the gear shops, the food, and the music by the legendary band Sublime.

"I've been to a couple of PGA tournaments, and there's nothing like here," fellow first-time LIV tournament attendee Jacob Sanchez said.

It's more than just the music that's bringing in fans to the unique golf tournament.

"For me, it's something so amazing because they bring the family and fans that maybe they aren't interested in the sport but are interested in the people that do these things," Marinela Joli said.