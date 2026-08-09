Italy defeats Pakistan to win 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup in South Florida

Italy defeated Pakistan to claim the 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup ice hockey championship on Sunday, with goalkeeper Rocco Bruno earning MVP honors in a game that highlighted hockey's expanding global footprint.

Italy defeats Pakistan to win 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup in Florida

The tournament, held in Florida, featured two countries not traditionally associated with the sport. Pakistan scored first, but Italy responded with two unanswered goals — including a decisive shot that sealed the championship.

Bruno was a standout throughout the tournament.

"It means the world to me to be able to come out here and represent these colors. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience; I'm just so thankful to be able to be a part of this team here," Bruno said.

When asked about the MVP award, Bruno kept his focus on the bigger prize.

"I wasn't expecting it whatsoever. I go out there and play a game, and sometimes I get rewarded for it, but I like the big trophy; that one is more important to me," Bruno said.

Italian team captain John Schiavo described the energy inside the arena.

"It was amazing; the atmosphere all tournament was awesome. Obviously, with this being the biggest game, the crowd was rocking, and there's no better feeling than to play in front of an awesome crowd," Schiavo said.

For Pakistan's players, the experience carried meaning far beyond the scoreboard. Tariq Khan reflected on what competing on this stage represents.

"It's a huge honor to be able to show kids around the world that we have an ice hockey team; it shows that anything is possible no matter where you're from," Tariq Khan said.

Zaakir Khan echoed that sentiment.

"It's nothing I've ever experienced. I'm not good enough to play for the United States, but just to be able to play for your country is something I wish everyone could feel; it's god's gift," Zaakir Khan said.

Florida's hockey culture, fueled in part by the recent Stanley Cup championships of the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning, has helped create a platform for the sport's international growth.

