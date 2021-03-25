Menu

Honda Classic to tee off earlier in 2022

Next year's tournament will start PGA Tour's Florida swing
The Honda Classic will tee off three weeks earlier as the official start of the Florida swing on the PGA Tour in 2022.
Matt Jones celebrates after winning 2021 Honda Classic
Posted at 7:37 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 08:58:50-04

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Honda Classic will be the start of the Florida swing for the PGA Tour in 2022.

ESPN 106.3 FM has learned that the Honda Classic will begin Feb. 21 and conclude Feb. 27.

The signature event at PGA National will be the first of four straight PGA Tour tournaments played in the Sunshine State.

This year's tournament, which concluded Sunday, was the final stop of the Florida swing.

The shift could help to attract even more of the world's top golfers to Palm Beach Gardens next year.

Matt Jones was the winner of the 2021 Honda Classic.

