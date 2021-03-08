Honda Classic gets ready for crowds amid COVID-19 pandemic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Golfers and fans will be at PGA National next week for the Honda Classic, but changes for COVID-19 will make it a much different tournament than in past years.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Honda Classic

"Part of the PGA protocol is a mask mandate," Honda Classic Executive Director Ken Kennerly said.

"It'll be enforced, and I think we're finding that with COVID right now, people are respectful of the protocols put in place,” Kennerly says.

Exceptions to mask-wearing will be made for eating and drinking, but that won't be allowed in the first few rows near the players.

Plans for the tournament have been in the works for months with the PGA.

There is a limit of 10,000 fans per day for the four rounds, which will be held March 18–21. That number is a fraction of the usual crowd that the tournament usually draws.

Tickets will be digital and concessions are also going to remote ordering.

Players, caddies and staff will also be isolated in bubbles during the tournament.

Last year the Honda Classic was among the last major sporting events held before COVID-19 shutdown all college and professional sports.

"We were fortunate to have gotten the tournament in, and we raised $5.3 million for charity, and here we are 53 weeks later," Kennerly said.

