Watch
SportsHonda Classic

Actions

Daniel Berger shoots another 65, moves atop Honda Classic leaderboard

Jupiter resident's 10-under 130 tied for 3rd-lowest score through 36 holes since tournament moved to PGA National in 2007
Daniel Berger watches shot from 16th hole during second round of 2022 Honda Classic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Lynne Sladky/AP
Daniel Berger watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Daniel Berger watches shot from 16th hole during second round of 2022 Honda Classic
Posted at 5:07 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 17:15:08-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Daniel Berger no longer needs to answer questions about how his back his feeling. The scorecard is telling the story.

Berger is the early leader through two rounds of the Honda Classic.

He shot a second consecutive 65 on Friday to move clear of the field before the afternoon wave of players took the course.

Daniel Berger lines up for putt on 15th hole during second round of 2022 Honda Classic
Daniel Berger lines up a putt on the 15th green during the second round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Berger is playing what amounts to a home tournament for him, with his residence in nearby Jupiter.

His 10-under 130 is tied for the third-lowest score through 36 holes since the Honda moved to PGA National in 2007.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hollani Davis 'WPTV The Ultimate Traffic Shortcut Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' 480x360

WPTV First Alert Traffic