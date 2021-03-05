Delray Beach resident Gary Woodland joins Honda Classic field

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — South Florida resident Gary Woodland is joining the Honda Classic field.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion has committed to play in Palm Beach County's PGA Tour event, about 30 minutes away from his Delray Beach home.

Honda Classic spokesman Gary Ferman said Friday that Jim Furyk, Adam Scott and Zach Johnson have also committed to play at PGA National later this month.

Furyk, who lives a few hours north in Ponte Vedra Beach, has won 28 tour events since 1994, including the 2003 U.S. Open.

Scott, who is the world's 24th-ranked golfer, won the Honda Classic in 2016.

Lynne Sladky/AP Adam Scott kisses the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament with a 9-under-par, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Johnson has notched a dozen tour victories, including the 2007 Masters and the 2015 British Open.

Other golfers who previously committed to the Honda Classic include Jupiter's Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson and Palm Beach County residents Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka.