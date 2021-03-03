Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson to play in Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Rickie Fowler and Phil Mickelson are joining the star-studded field at the Honda Classic.

The professional golfers have committed to play in Palm Beach County's premiere PGA Tour event at PGA National, Honda Classic spokesman Gary Ferman said Wednesday.

Fowler lives in nearby Jupiter, while Mickelson recently bought property on Jupiter Island.

They'll join Palm Beach County residents Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka, who won tour events last month.

Fowler is the world's former No. 1 golfer. He won the Honda Classic in 2017.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Rickie Fowler holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Mickelson has won 44 tour events, including five majors.

"My love of the game of golf is extremely high and my desire to compete and play against the best players is high, and so I find myself just internally motivated because of my love to compete and my love to try to bring out the best in me," Mickelson said in a statement. "I'm excited to see if I'm able to continue playing at the highest level. If I am, I'm going to really try to play more events on the PGA Tour and make a push, hopefully, for the Ryder Cup. What's fun for me is competing, getting in contention and trying to win tournaments."