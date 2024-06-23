Youth hockey players descend on Palm Beach County for TCS Hockey-Sunshine Cup

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of youth hockey players are competing this weekend in Palm Beach County at the TCS Hockey-Sunshine Cup.

With hearts pounding and adrenaline rushing, players aged 6 to 18 take to the ice for the highly anticipated annual tournament.

"It was pretty nice. Last year, I played in this tournament, and I finished third. So, I'm hoping I can get a victory this year," said nine-year-old Logan Legault.

The young player is using last year's loss to fuel himself and his teammates' pursuit of the big trophy in this year's tournament.

His team got off to a nice start, beating their first opponent 5-0.

"We also dominated yesterday, but we scored better in the end," Logan said. "I expect a great challenge from every team."

TCS Hockey-Sunshine Cup is one of the largest youth hockey tournaments in the country.

Hundreds of kids of all ages come to Palm Beach County to compete for the title.

Taking the ice later in the day was Team Fear Hockey Club 16u AA, which had several strong showings throughout the tournament and now has championship aspirations.

"I'm looking forward to putting the puck in the net, getting good passes, looking for lanes, getting good hits, and getting the boys buzzing," said Kaan Loren who is one of the team's many standouts.

Loren is a 16-year-old West Palm Beach resident and defenseman for Team Fear.

After lacing up the skates just three years ago, he is already regarded as one of the top players in the state.

"I'm moving to Boston next year and will be playing AAA for the 95 Giants," Loren said. "I just want to learn and bond with some friends before I leave for Boston."