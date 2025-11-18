WPTV partners with Florida Panthers for toy drive on Wednesday, Nov. 26, at Amerant Bank Arena

SUNRISE, Fla. — WPTV is partnering with the Florida Panthers to collect toys for families in need in this holiday season in support of our Season of Hope campaign.



Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 26, as the Panthers take on the Philadelphia Flyers.



Bring any new, unwrapped toy and drop it off at the Publix Plaza area outside Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise ahead of the game.

WPTV will be live outside the arena before the game, helping collect the toys.

And if you can't make it to Sunrise, be sure to watch the game live at 7 p.m. on WPTV!

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!