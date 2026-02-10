West Palm Beach artist's Florida Panthers Stanley Cup painting selected for Amerant Bank Arena display

SUNRISE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County artist is getting special recognition for his creations. He's one of 40 artists selected to have his artwork featured at Amerant Bank Arena.

Walking through Amerant Bank Arena, it's nothing but Panther Pride on full display.

WATCH BELOW: Artist's Panthers painting featured at Amerant Bank Arena

Artist's Panthers painting featured at Amerant Bank Arena

Now the team and Amazon are teaming up to display the creations of local artists.

"This is right up my alley," West Palm Beach sports artist Kyle Lucks said.

Lucks has captured nearly every major sporting event using his paintbrush, including tennis star Coco Gauff and soccer's Lionel Messi.

His latest creation, which honors the Florida Panthers' Stanley Cup victories, took him two weeks to paint. It's titled "Florida Panthers: Reflections of Victory".

"In the sand are Panther tracks. It's signifying that this Panther is protecting the Cup, sitting on the beach," Lucks said, describing the artwork.

Lucks is being modest, underselling his artwork.

The painting shows the Stanley Cup on a beach with Panther footprints. However, the beauty is in the details on the cup, which includes Aleksander Barkov holding the trophy above his head in victory, head coach Paul Maurice, Matthew Tkachuk with his mouthpiece hanging out of his mouth, Sam Bennett and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

The piece was selected as one of 40 artists to have their work on display and for sale at the suite level at Amerant Bank Arena for the rest of the season.

"It's hard to describe seeing my work outside of my studio or a collector's home. To be in the arena and be around all this memorabilia and the branding and this environment and knowing that tens of thousands of people come a night (to the arena)," said Lucks.

Click here to look at all of the artists featured at the arena and how you can buy these works of art.

Previous coverage of Lucks' artwork:

Inter Miami Artist paints Messi's MLS Cup triumph hoping to catch soccer star's eye Kendall Hyde

Sports Work of art catches attention of this tennis star Kendall Hyde

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!