The Florida Panthers spend their Saturday training the next generation of hockey hopefuls

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Typically, at the Baptist Health IcePlex, there are Panthers on the ice. Well, today, there are kittens and cubs.

It's part of the Learn-to-Play Program, where they teach the game's basics to kids.

In previous years, there have been around 750 children in the program, but this year, that number has increased to an estimated 1,000 children.

For the next two weeks, all eyes in the South Florida sports world will be on the Panthers as they look to win back-to-back Stanley Cups.

While the defending champions aim to win the series against the Edmonton Oilers, a group of youngsters seeks to help grow the game.

"It's cool," said Mason Bobo, a Learn to Play athlete.

"It's very cool,” said Sloan Munoz, a Learn to Play athlete.

That very cool enthusiasm from the kids is courtesy of the Learn to Play Program.

The Program is for boys and girls from five to nine, aiming to provide cost-effective hockey lessons to kids while also offering free equipment.

While the kids love the gear, there was one problem for Bobo. "I don't have a number," when asked what number he'd like to wear, "19."

That's right, the fan favorite is Matthew Tkachuk, and these young hockey stars get on-ice training with Florida Panthers Alumni and USA Hockey-certified coaches—the same people who trained Tkachuk.

Now for the goods: what do these kids love most about the program?

"I really like skating and shooting the puck in the goal. It's just a really fun sport," said Munoz.

The program allows each kid to share the same practice facility as the defending Stanley Cup champs.

"It's exciting, and it's really fun. Hockey is probably one of my favorite sports," said Munoz.

It's reactions like that that make parents so happy to have the Panthers reaching back to the youth and growing the game in South Florida.

"It's a great program to get the kids started. We love the Panthers, and it's awesome to be sponsored by the Panthers and NHL. It's great to be in our neighborhood and to be able to interact with Stanley and Victor,” said Mason’s dad Barrett Bobo.

