QUEST FOR THE CUP: Panthers practice prior to Tuesday's playoff game

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's a hockey fan's favorite part of the year: playoff time.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers spent Saturday afternoon on the ice for a full-team practice in Fort Lauderdale.

Florida Panthers hold full team practice prior to Tuesday playoff game

With a few days until Tuesday's game one, the Panthers are putting their final pieces together ahead of a round one match-up.

At the Iceplex, the Panthers had a great showing because for the first time since the trade deadline, they had a full team practicing.

The magic number 16.

That’s the number of wins needed to win a Stanley Cup, but Panthers Center Evan Rodrigues believes nothing is more important than Tuesday's game one.

"It's usually the toughest hitting, and it's usually a lot of emotion and a lot of intensity. If you're not ready, it will hurt you, so I think our group is ready, and it will be a good one," said Rodrigues.

In Tuesday's game one showdown, the Panthers will take on a familiar opponent in their in-state rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

"We both know what to expect from each other and at the end of the day, it's just going to the team who wants it more,” said Rodrigues.

"It's obviously a huge rivalry, and those are the best series to be a part of. Emotions are high, and intensity is through the roof," said Brad Marchand, the Panthers' center.

For the first time since the trade deadline, the Panthers practiced with their full roster, and one person in particular had everyone excited: Matthew Tkachuk.

"Matthew looked like Matthew, he looked fine. It wasn't a heavy enough day or, from a duration standpoint, long enough to make a game-time assessment. We'll see how he comes in tomorrow,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

With Tkachuk's status still unknown according to coach, his presence is needed considering he hasn't played since February after being injured in the 4 Nations.

Now, with a few days until the puck drops in game one, right winger Mackie Samoskevich believes the presence of Tkachuk and Sam Bennett will help make this a smooth playoff debut.

"I got to be good defensively, obviously, when you play up there, and that's my plan. On the offensive side, things will take care of itself. Obviously, playing with those two great players will make it easy on me, so I can't wait," said Samoskevich.

The Panthers will be back at the Iceplex on Monday for their final tune up before Tuesday’s game.