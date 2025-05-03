Panthers to open second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday against Maple Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they'll face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The National Hockey League announced that the series will open on Monday, May 5, in Toronto, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. EST. The Panthers advanced after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, winning the series 4-1.

Panthers Panthers ready for 'good challenge' from Maple Leafs John Barron

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their second-round series against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, May 6, in Washington. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets are still battling for a spot in the next round. Their decisive Game 7 in the first round is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET. The winner will move on to face the top-seeded team in their conference.

As of now, the National Hockey League has not released the complete second-round schedule, with several matchups still to be finalized.