Panthers to open second round of Stanley Cup Playoffs Monday against Maple Leafs

The Panthers advanced after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, winning the series 4-1
Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins skates with puck against Toronto Maple Leafs during first period of Game 4 of NHL second-round playoff series, May 10, 2023
Lynne Sladky/AP
Florida Panthers center Nick Cousins skates with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares pursues during the first period of Game 4 of an NHL second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are heading to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, where they'll face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The National Hockey League announced that the series will open on Monday, May 5, in Toronto, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. EST. The Panthers advanced after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, winning the series 4-1.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Calle Jarnkrok (19) and Florida Panthers defenseman Jaycob Megna (6) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Panthers

The Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their second-round series against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, May 6, in Washington. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets are still battling for a spot in the next round. Their decisive Game 7 in the first round is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at 7 p.m. ET. The winner will move on to face the top-seeded team in their conference.

As of now, the National Hockey League has not released the complete second-round schedule, with several matchups still to be finalized.

