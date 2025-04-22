PANTHERS SUPERFAN: Palm City resident makes long drives to cheer on team

PALM CITY, Fla. — As many Florida Panthers fans prepare to cheer on another playoff run, some spend the season driving down to Sunrise from farther areas than others.

Chase Smith is a Panthers superfan from Palm City in Martin County who treks to Amerant Bank Arena to watch the team play.

"It’s an hour and a half drive to the arena for me, but it’s just far enough that I’m out of my way, out of my world," Smith said. "It’s a getaway."

WATCH: WPTV speaks with Panthers superfan from Palm City

Panthers super fan: Palm City resident makes long drives to cheer on team

Smith has even flown to Finland to watch the Panthers play in this season's NHL Global Series.

"A lot of people called me crazy, you know, 'You’re going to Finland for a hockey game?' It was unbelievable," Smith said. "One of the best weeks of my life."

Chase Smith

Back on the Treasure Coast, Smith showed WPTV anchor Mike Trim some of his Panther memorabilia, including a used stick from a Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

“I think if you’re going to have any stick you got to have the captains,” Smith said.

Mike Trim

Other collectibles include a player-used helmet.

"It’s actually dual-use— it was my Halloween costume last year," Smith said. "I was a Panther’s player."

It only took Smith once to see a live Panthers game to become hooked.

“There are 20,000 people there, they’re all going crazy for these guys. It kind of makes you feel like alright, this is my team now," Smith said. "And that’s what made me fall in love with it— I feel like I have a real team to root for now."