PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — With the Florida Panthers in a physical series with the Toronto Maple Leafs, one fan is decked out in his muscleman outfit, chanting at the top of his lungs.

Chances are if you see a man in a costume screaming, “Let's go, boys,” it’s probably Robert Veglia, the joyous Palm Beach Gardens resident better known as his alter ego, Muscle Fan.

Panthers super fan calls himself 'Muscle Man', uses his growing popularity to honor his late son

"I used to do it every now and then for a playoff game, but now I wear it every game. I recently tried not to do it once, and people were disappointed,” said Veglia.

In 1993, Veglia moved to Florida and instantly fell in love with the Panthers, and just going to the games wasn't enough - he took a unique approach to showing his spirit one shared by his son Dominic.

"He's got the mullet and the headband," said Veglia.

Dom the Bomb, as the family calls him, was born with a seizure disorder that caused developmental delays and bound him to a wheelchair.

Last year, during the Stanley Cup playoffs, Dom was placed on life support.

"We watched the game with him in bed, and they won in overtime, and that was the last thing he saw. he passed away a few hours later," said Veglia.

Dom the Bomb was never able to watch his Cats win their first Stanley Cup - but his spirit lives on... as Muscle Fan cheers on the team they both loved.. a shared connection that lives on.

"It's been a year since the best day of my life, it's been a year since the worst day of my life. The only thing that keeps me going is the fact that I can honor him every single game," said Veglia.

Fellow 'Cats fans say this team reminds them of Dom with their fighting spirit and never-give-up mentality. The team looks to peak when it matters the most.

"Now we can move forward, we can actually win the whole thing," said Veglia.

Hey, Muscle Man, can we get one last chant?

"Whew!!!! Let's go, Panthers," said Veglia.