SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers star winger Brad Marchand revealed on social media that he underwent surgery for an injury, though he hasn't disclosed where the procedure took place or what specific injury was treated.

The 38-year-old player missed significant time last season, sitting out the final 19 games due to an unspecified lower-body injury. Head coach Paul Maurice mentioned in March that Marchand had been battling the issue for several months.

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Panthers star Brad Marchand reveals he underwent off-season surgery

Despite the injury troubles, Marchand put recorded 54 points with 27 goals and 27 assists in just 52 games last season. His last appearance came on March 6.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion's surgery raises questions about his availability for the start of the upcoming season, though no timeline has been provided for his return to action.