FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers held practice at Baptist Health Iceplex in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

Anticipation is building for the Wednesday night matchup against the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena.

Watch report from Mike Trim:

Panthers ready for Ottawa Senators and potential return of Barkov, Marchand

Perhaps the largest source of that anticipation is the potential return of two Panther superstars: Captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand.

While not confirming the two stars would be inserted back into the lineup Wednesday, head coach Paul Maurice addressed the media after practice and said, “There's a possibility it's both.”

After missing all of last season to a right knee injury, Barkov returned to the Panthers lineup this season only to injure his left knee in the second game.

Marchand was injured the following game.

Neither has played since their injuries.

Speaking about Barkov, Maurice said, “I mean, he's one of the best players in the world, and we just haven't had him here for a year and a half. Big trades around the league. I think we made the biggest one. We got Barkov for nothing.”

Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola talked about the boost Barkov would give the team.

“Oh, it's huge. He's the face of the team, leader, and our most important player, so it's, it's huge.”

This will be Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk’s first time facing his old team here in Florida.

Tkachuk played eight seasons in Ottawa, serving as captain the last five.

WPTV Florida Panthers anchor Mike Trim connected with Tkachuk after practice with other members of the media.

“This new chapter has been awesome and to have this game at home, it's still going to be different, but I'm really excited about doing it in front of our home fans.”

A special promotion for Wednesday night’s game will have a Thanksgiving theme.

The first 10,000 fans into the arena will receive a Panthers oven mitt.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The game will be shown on WPTV and The Spot South Florida.