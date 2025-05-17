Panthers plan to use season’s adversity as fuel in pivotal game 7

SUNRISE, Fla. — In less than 24 hours, the Florida Panthers will face a win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs—a moment that defines seasons and cements legacies.

While any team would prefer to close out a series in four straight games, that hasn’t been the Panthers’ reality in a season filled with both highs and lows. From navigating a packed schedule to enduring injuries, Florida has learned to thrive under pressure.

“I think the more times you've been in a situation, the more comfortable you're going to feel from going through it together countless times,” said forward Sam Reinhart.

That calm, composed mentality has been the tone all season for the defending Eastern Conference champions. Still, they know they’re up against a gritty and relentless team.

"It's freeing knowing we've been in this situation, that we know how to handle it, and that how we prepare for it is all the same. Nothing changes—getting our bodies right and trying to feel as best as we can going into it," said defenseman Aaron Ekblad.

Heading into Game 6 on Friday night, the Panthers had built strong momentum, winning 3 straight games to even the series. Now, it’s all on the line in Toronto.

Florida has a not-so-secret weapon on the bench: head coach Paul Maurice, who holds a perfect 5-0 record in Game 7 appearances. However, Maurice downplays the significance of that stat.

"I'm not sure how much experience a coach has in Game 7s matters all that much," said Maurice. "There are probably some guys in your lineup that don't have any Game 7 experience, and they may be great at it because they don't have any—who knows, right?"

As cliche as it sounds, the two best words in sports are "game seven," and nobody knows that better than Maurice.

"You want to win them in four, you do—100%. But the Game 7s, you'll remember. Those are the ones, because there's not a lot of them. The further into the playoffs, the more intense they are."

The question stands: can the Panthers channel that intensity and experience to knock off Toronto and keep their Stanley Cup hopes alive?

Fans across Florida are hoping so.