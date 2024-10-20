Panthers hold 3rd annual Pink in the Rink event to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers hosted the Las Vegas Golden Knight Saturday night, and while this game was a rematch of the 2023 Stanley Cup, it also paid homage to Breast Cancer Awareness Month with 'Pink in the Rink'.

Saturday was the third annual Pink in the Rink night for the Panthers, and this year they provided pink towels and other breast cancer-related merchandise to fans.

"It's a celebration of people, celebration of love, it's a celebration of thanks as well for all the people," Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said. "For all the doctors, for the caregivers, and hand holders."

It was an early-starting day for the team, with the second annual Strides Walk held in the morning with the American Cancer Society.

"It was an overwhelming success," Zito said. "What was nice was seeing repeat people that I saw last year at the walk. Having them as Panthers fans and supporting us makes it that much nicer."

This year, the Panthers teamed up with local artist Nicole 'Nico' Holderbaum to create Breast cancer-themed jerseys to raffle off. All proceeds went to Palm Beach-based charity the Promise Fund.

"Helping women raise awareness, providing help and support to women and men who have been diagnosed, and we're really excited to be a part of it," Zito said.