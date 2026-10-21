Panthers fans make 100-mile trek from Port St. Lucie to cheer on their team

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim joined fans on a 100-mile, one-way trip to Amerant Bank Arena with one goal: cheer on the Panthers to a win.

The group of six fans, including Maria Charles and Camilo Medina, meet up before their long rides from Port St. Lucie to Sunrise.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie fans go the distance for Panthers

Port St. Lucie hockey fans make 100-mile trip to watch Panthers

"We have a strong following here in St. Lucie County," Medina told Trim.

When we talked to these super fans on Thursday, Oct. 15, the Panthers were facing off against the Vancouver Canucks.

Leaving Port St. Lucie just before 3:30 p.m., the group hoped to beat rush-hour traffic.

"And the length of the drive doesn't bother you at all?" Trim asked Medina.

"Not at all, no," Medina replied.

The group is not only bonded by the love for the Panthers but also their prior military service. Nearly all in the road-tripping group are veterans.

Trim joined Charles for most of the drive.

As they departed to make the drive south, Trim asked Charles, "We're leaving Port St. Lucie now. 100 miles. Do you get in the zone while you're driving? Do you listen to music? What's the drive like?"

"I listen to music, and when it starts getting a little boring, that's when I put on the Latin music," Charles said.

Charles, a Panthers season ticket holder, explained her route.

"I take the Florida Turnpike, drive all the way down until I hit Sawgrass Expressway and take Sawgrass Expressway to Oakland Park, which is the off-ramp for going to the arena," Charles told Trim.

"Do you keep a running tab of how many miles you've driven to Florida Panthers games?" Trim asked Charles.

"I can honestly say, 20 to 25,000 miles since 2023," Charles replied.

In two separate vehicles, the Port St. Lucie fans arrived at Amerant Bank Arena about an hour before the puck dropped to start the game.

"We usually go straight in, order something to eat, and kind of hang out for a while," Medina told Trim.

Charles has an arena routine she's had for many seasons.

"I got to go get my coffee and donuts," Charles told Trim as they headed up the escalator to their section.

Medina and the rest of the Port St. Lucie crew sat in Section 305 and brought their fanhood to an exciting finish.

In the third period, Brady Tkachuk scored two goals to tie the game 2-2.

Then in overtime, Tkachuk scored his third goal, a game-winner, completing his hat trick for the night.

Charles summed it up after the game.

"The Panthers won in overtime. Now it's time for that nice long drive back home. I had a nice large cup of coffee and a guava turnover, so I'm all set and super charged for the drive. Let's go, Panthers. Awesome game," Charles said.