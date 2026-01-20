Panthers fan witnesses rare goalie fight on mom's birthday celebration

WPTV

Back in 1993, Todd Grossman was just looking for something to do.

"I actually was at the inaugural game back in 1993," Grossman said.

He admits he wasn't a die-hard fan, but four years ago, he was sitting at home when he saw the Panthers on TV.

"Caught a game on TV and got hooked," Grossman said.

A simple game on TV turned into a family affair.

"My teenage son Cameron, my wife Leslie, and my mom. We try to get to at least half a dozen games a season, but when we're not at the games, we're watching on TV, texting each other," Grossman said.

Well, on Monday, Grossman's mom was celebrating her birthday, and he decided to take her to the game.

"We went to the game certainly with high expectations," Grossman said.

They came with high expectations that were surely met; the only news of the game was that Matthew Tkachuk was making his season debut.

"It was great to see Chuck back. I think everybody was just happy to see him. He came back on the ice, and the place erupted," Grossman said.

Well, for Todd and his mom, that wouldn't be the only crowd eruption they saw.

"I think it came to a head when the goalie from the Sharks got involved in a fight with Evan Rodriguez and some of our other players," Grossman said.

Grossman was sitting right next to the Panthers goal and saw Sergi Bobrovsky do the unthinkable.

"Just saw him take the gloves off and get into the fray. The place went absolutely crazy," Grossman said.

Talk about a bang for your buck.

"Nobody expected to see Bobby get into that. Bobby is always reserved, and when the breakouts in the crease, he gets to a safe distance, but not last night," Grossman said.

Well, hopefully with Tkachuk back and the team throwing down together, maybe this can be the turning point of the season.

