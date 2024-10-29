Panthers fan proposes with ring and custom-made jersey

With a first Stanley Cup Championship now in hand, this Florida Panthers season is not one to miss.

"I bought the season tickets to go to every game," Enid Miller said.

Derrick Webber has big plans for the Panthers, but also for his wedding proposal. That meant a custom-made jersey for his soon-to-be fiancée.

Webber says on their wedding day she'll don white but for the time being she's all about Panther red.



"I actually picked up the ring today. I think she's going to be more excited about the jersey than the ring, honestly," he said.

WPTV Even though Webber and his wife-to-be both love the Panthers, the proposal isn't happening at a game.

Webber says when he first met his future wife, she wasn't a hockey fan. Five years later, she's an expert on all things Panthers.



"Yeah, I got her into it like 2019 when we first met and she's been hooked ever since," he said.

Webber says he's backed the Cats since day one.

"I remember going to games, find the cheapest ticket and gong to the lower bowl and sitting three rows from the glass paying $10. We don't have that anymore, I like that, I want to tell somebody to get out of my seat," he said.

Panthers Florida Panthers' 'Ice Man' says there's an art to making ice Todd Wilson

Even though he and the woman of his dreams both love the Panthers, the proposal isn't happening at a game.

"No, no, no, she would kill me," he said.

Instead, he's got a romantic place by the water in mind.

I'm doing it in Clearwater right on the beach during sunset," he said.

If he pulls this one off, everybody will be cheering for him.