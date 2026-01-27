WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Niko Mikkola is one of three Panthers players who will represent Team Finland at the upcoming Milan Olympics, joining teammates Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell on the international stage.

WPTV Anchor and Panthers 360 Host Mike Trim sat down with the 6'5" defenseman ahead of the games.

WATCH:

Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola ready to represent Finland at Milan Olympics

Mikkola said playing in the Olympics is a childhood dream.

"Those are the games and tournaments you grow up watching, and one of the first memories in hockey," Mikkola said.

Notably absent from Team Finland will be Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who serves as Finland's team captain.

Barkov is still recovering from ACL surgery.

Mikkola described Team Finland as a close-knit group built on familiarity and work ethic.

"Team Finland is always a close team. You grow up playing with a lot of guys and I've played with a lot of guys on the team in the past," Mikkola said. "It's always close, hard-working."

When asked about potentially facing his Panthers teammates on opposing teams during Olympic competition, Mikkola emphasized that hockey comes first.

"It's hockey, you have to play hard. It doesn't matter who you play against. Even if it's your own teammate, it's fun to play against them, and it's a little different, but that's the name of the game. You're playing for Olympic gold," Mikkola said.

The absence of Barkov presents both a challenge and motivation for Team Finland.

"Yeah, for sure he's part of our team and Team Finland. Yeah, it's a big loss, but that's hockey. You can't do anything about the injuries and those happen," Mikkla said. "Yeah, we still have a good team, a lot of good players, and somebody will just have to be his role."

Mikkola noted that speaking Finnish provides a tactical advantage during games, as opponents cannot understand their on-ice communication. The team can freely call out plays and strategies without worry of being overheard.

Finland won bronze at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the last time NHL professionals participated in the Winter Games.

