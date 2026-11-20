WEST PALM BEACH, Fla — In Tuesday’s Florida Panthers matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Palm Beach County veteran and retired Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Garten was honored.

Before the national anthem, Garten was honored as the Panthers Hero Among Us.

WPTV Panthers Anchor and Panthers 360 host Mike Trim connected with Garten at the WPTV studios in West Palm Beach.

WATCH: Palm Beach County veteran honored as Florida Panthers Hero Among Us

Palm Beach County veteran honored as Florida Panthers Hero Among Us

“My mom and my brother had come in and surprised me. When you're looking at 20,000 people standing up looking at you, that means a lot, that America, even after all these years, they still remember the veterans, and that's what's really important,” Garten told Trim, reflecting on the moment.

Garten continues to serve in the South Florida veterans community with Wreaths Across America, the Patriot Guard and many more organizations.

Trim asked Garten, “Why is that so important to you to continue on serving the local veterans community?”

Garten replied, “I couldn’t give it up, even after retirement. It’s my way of continuing to serve the veterans because there’s a need.”

Garten was in the Army Special Forces, known to many as a Green Beret.

“An accomplishment that means the most to me was earning the green beret. It’s a specialized unit, they can go behind enemy lines if need be, they can train foreign troops. The most important mission we ever did is a humanitarian mission to El Salvador in 1984, we built a two room schoolhouse in a little village. The appreciation from the kids and the parents, I mean it was really just an amazing mission down there,” Garten told Trim.

Garten, who admittedly hasn’t watch a lot of hockey said he’s now proud to call himself a Panthers fan.

“The game, unfortunately the Panthers lost but, good showing. We’re already planning on our next game,” Garten told Trim.

Since 2013 the Florida Panthers have honored more than 500 veterans in the Heroes Among Us program.

