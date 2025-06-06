Palm Beach County father and son in Edmonton for Panthers' Game 2

EDMONTON, Alberta — Thousands of miles away from their South Florida home, father and son Peter and Josh Kaplan of Boca Raton feel right at home.

They’re in Edmonton for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup.

WPTV anchor Mike Trim caught up with the Kaplans at their hotel, which is a block down the street from Rogers Place Arena, site of the Stanley Cup Final Game 2.

Peter Kaplan told Trim, “It’s just great. My friend’s here with his son as well. These are the things you don’t think you’re ever going to do. And to share it with my son and a good buddy is tremendous.”

The Kaplans have been going to games for years. Josh is a Panthers season ticket holder.

They’ve never gone to a Panthers road game together until now.

Josh Kaplan said, “It’s really special to spend it with him. Growing up, you know, he took me to a bunch of games, you know, Marlins, Dolphins, all those games. For me to be old enough now where I can take him to things, it’s really something special.”

The Game 2 special atmosphere will come with even more Palm Beach County punch.

Jeff Rubin of Boca Raton said he contacted his friends, the Kaplans, about Friday night’s game.

“Brought a little reinforcements. I was here for Wednesday night’s game and it looked like we needed some reinforcements.”

Rubin is the creator of IT'SUGAR stores. He held it down for the Florida Panthers fanbase inside the Edmonton arena during Game 1.

“They were chanting, 'We want the cup, we want the cup,' and I was chanting, 'We got the cup, we got the cup,'" Rubin told Trim.

Now this trio is hoping for a big Game 2 from the Cats.

“We’re expecting a big comeback and a crushing win, and head back home to Florida to take a lead in the series,” Peter Kaplan said.

