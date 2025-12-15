SUNRISE, Fla. — For one day only, this Sunday, NHL Unites and the Florida Panthers will hold a 3-on-3, multi-division street hockey tournament.

They're welcoming players of all ages and skill sets to come out and showcase their hockey skills.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

NHL and Florida Panthers host street hockey tournament aiming for Guinness World Record

The NHL and the Panthers hope this event will put all the participants in the Guinness World Records for the largest one-day street hockey championship.

"This is what we always envisioned, and this is always what we wanted. We're back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, and we're really excited to be able to host something like this and take a shot at breaking the record."

John Colombo, the Florida Panthers Vice President of the Florida Panthers Foundation and Community Relations, said.

"I say this all the time, we're not trying to look for the next Tkachuk or the next star. We're just trying to help people feel like there's a gateway into hockey and feel connected."

Rob Knesaurek, the NHL senior vice president of industry growth and hockey development, said.

The event will have player seating, several hockey rinks, and endless space for fans to watch the day-long event.

Tickets are available here.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!