New Florida Panthers forward Garnet Hathaway eager to be part of team's 'winning culture'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — WPTV anchor and Panthers 360 Host Mike Trim connected with the newest member of the Florida Panthers, forward Garnet Hathaway.

Hathaway was traded to the Panthers from the Philadelphia Flyers for a 2026 5th-round draft pick and a 2027 fourth-round draft pick.

Hathaway was born in Naples, Florida, and is excited to return to the Sunshine State.

"To go back to where it really all started, it's exciting, and I don't think there's really a more successful team in the last year than the Panthers, so with all the off-ice parts of this movement, they're such an exciting part as well," Hathaway told Trim.

The forward will likely join the Panthers fourth line.

Hathaway is known for being a skilled defensive forward who excels in hits per game.

Trim asked what he wants Panthers fans to know about his style of play.

"I want someone to realize that I'm giving them all, and the group collectively is doing the same, and if I can bring energy to that, if I can be a part of that winning culture, it's something that I work hard, but I take a lot of pride as well," Hathaway said.