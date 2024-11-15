New Jersey Devils take down Florida Panthers 6-2

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Panthers were hoping to take back a win against the Devils after that 4-1 lose earlier this week.

But that was not the case — as New Jersey heads out of South Florida with back to back wins with a 6-2 victory.

Although it wasn’t the result they were looking for, the Panthers luckily have a long season ahead of them.

“Obviously we have not been happy about our last two games, especially tonight’s game. So obviously move on, learn from it and move on," said Aleksander Barkov.

“Like we worked for those and they got it so obviously it sucks for us but they needed it so, forget and move on I guess," said Jesper Boqvist.

It’ll be a tough schedule ahead — as the Panthers will have back to back games against Winnipeg — and the Devils and Florida will have one more game in the regular season, but not till Jan. 14.

So hopefully then the Panthers will get that much needed payback.