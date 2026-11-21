SUNRISE, Fla. — More than 1,000 people laced up for the Florida Panthers Stash Dash 5K on Saturday. Organizers said this was the largest race in the event's seven-year history.

WATCH: Over 1,000 run in Florida Panthers Stash Dash 5K to fight cancer

Over 1,000 run in Florida Panthers Stash Dash 5K to fight cancer

Runners, joggers and fast walkers grabbed their sneakers and met up outside Amerant Bank Arena. Each runner brought their own personal story of how cancer has changed their lives or the lives of their loved ones. But now they run as one to stick it to cancer.

The 5K raises awareness for men's cancer research and prevention, which gives the race its unique name — the Stash Dash. As athletes took to the course, others came to a chalkboard to share who they fight for, including Ruth Anngauvreau.

"I'm a cancer survivor. I've had breast cancer 10 years ago," Anngauvreau said.

Anngauvreau says during her treatment, her husband was her rock, and now she will run beside him in the race.

Eleanor Sheahan

"It's cool to see that there are so many people that are out here fighting for somebody," Anngauvreau said.

She says she came to honor her brother-in-law, who passed away from lymphoma.

"Here for him too," Anngauvreau said. "I hate cancer. dealt with it. My dad passed away from cancer. My brother-in-law. It's affected so many people I know," Anngauvreau said.

She wants to remind others it's important to stick together.

"Whatever your belief system is, to just stay strong through it and know that you're not alone," Anngauvreau said.

As runners took the last difficult steps of the race, family and friends were there to cheer them on across the finish line, conquering the 5K and sticking it to cancer. Participants went home with a shiny medal.