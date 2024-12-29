Montreal Canadiens unexpectedly shutout Florida Panthers in 4-0 win

SUNRISE, Fla. — Winning seven of the last 10 games, the Florida Panthers were favored going into their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

After a dominating performance from the Canadiens and their rookie goalkeeper Jakub Dobes, playing his first game Saturday, the team won against the Panthers 4-0.

The first score came in the second period when Kirby Dach scored on a wrist shot. Moments later, Dach went for the backhand shot to give Montreal the 2-0 lead.

The Canadiens did not lose their momentup as Jake Evans get the unassisted snapshot, bringing the lead to 3-0 going into the final period.

One more wrist shot from Cole Caulfield brought the score to 4-0.

The Panthers will be back in action Monday night as they look to get back on track against the New York Rangers.