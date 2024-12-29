Watch Now
SportsHockeyPanthers

Actions

Montreal Canadiens unexpectedly shutout Florida Panthers in 4-0 win

Florida Panthers logo outside Amerant Bank Arena, Sept. 25, 2023
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Leonardo Marchesani/WPTV
The Florida Panthers logo is seen outside Amerant Bank Arena before a preseason game, Sept. 25, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla.
Florida Panthers logo outside Amerant Bank Arena, Sept. 25, 2023
Posted

SUNRISE, Fla. — Winning seven of the last 10 games, the Florida Panthers were favored going into their game against the Montreal Canadiens.

After a dominating performance from the Canadiens and their rookie goalkeeper Jakub Dobes, playing his first game Saturday, the team won against the Panthers 4-0.

The first score came in the second period when Kirby Dach scored on a wrist shot. Moments later, Dach went for the backhand shot to give Montreal the 2-0 lead.

The Canadiens did not lose their momentup as Jake Evans get the unassisted snapshot, bringing the lead to 3-0 going into the final period.

One more wrist shot from Cole Caulfield brought the score to 4-0.

The Panthers will be back in action Monday night as they look to get back on track against the New York Rangers.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening