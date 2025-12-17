You probably never thought you'd see ice in South Florida, but your wildest imagination is coming to reality thanks to the back-to-back champion Florida Panthers.

To the naked eye, you might think they're doing work on LoanDepot Park, and you're right, but this is not for a baseball game; it's for a hockey match.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Ice comes to South Florida as Panthers prepare for historic Winter Classic

The spectacle is the Winter Classic, which will feature the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, taking on the New York Rangers.

"The innocence or romance of the game to have an outdoor hockey game, and the spectacle that it has become in the NHL," said Bill Zito.

"It's not impressed as much as it is excited. And appreciative that so many people have supported the sport and supported the Panthers," Zito said.

The Classic started in 2008 and has been held in countless places, but it's never been in Florida.

"The neat part for us here at LoanDepot Park is that we have the roof. So I think things will go smoothly, we will be able to close in the building and keep everything conditioned," Zito said.

On Wednesday, refrigeration trailers arrived at LoanDepot Park, marking the first step in the rink process. Officials explained how they plan to keep the ice at the correct temperature.

"There is actually no armor deck under the rink itself. So it will just be the bear turf then, right at the laser level stage deck, our pans start to go on top of that, and we start to build the ice," Zito said.

At Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers' ice is about an inch and a half thick, but at LoanDepot Park, it will have to be about two and a half inches thick due to the uncontrollable climate.

Despite the challenges presented, this should be one of the most exciting Winter Classics yet.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!