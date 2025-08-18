Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Here's when single-game tickets for 2025-26 Florida Panthers season go on sale

Panthers will raise second Stanley Cup banner before season opener Oct. 7
Florida Panthers
Associated Press
Florida Panthers
Posted

The Florida Panthers 2025-26 season is almost here, as the Cats aim for a third Stanley Cup championship.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming NHL season go on sale this week, and the season opener is scheduled for Oct. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena.

The team will also raise its second Stanley Cup banner before that game.

Panthers

Panthers to host this team to open NHL season Oct. 7

Associated Press

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. through SeatGeek.

