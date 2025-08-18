Here's when single-game tickets for 2025-26 Florida Panthers season go on sale

The Florida Panthers 2025-26 season is almost here, as the Cats aim for a third Stanley Cup championship.

Single-game tickets for the upcoming NHL season go on sale this week, and the season opener is scheduled for Oct. 7 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena.

The team will also raise its second Stanley Cup banner before that game.

Panthers Panthers to host this team to open NHL season Oct. 7 Associated Press

Single-game tickets go on sale Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. through SeatGeek.

MORE PANTHERS COVERAGE:

Panthers Florida Panthers re-sign Brad Marchand to 6-year deal Associated Press

Panthers Aaron Ekblad stays with Florida Panthers on 8-year deal worth $48.4 million Associated Press

Panthers Sam Bennett agrees on 8-year contract to stay with Panthers Tim Reynolds