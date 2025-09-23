Florida Panthers training camp ramps up as season opener on Oct. 7 against Blackhawks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are back in action and focusing on the task at hand, which is to reign supreme once more and capture their third straight Stanley Cup title.

Fans are still celebrating this year's title, but the team is already looking towards the new season.

Training camp began last week, but veteran players haven't hit the ice yet.

Panthers training camp ramps up as season opener nears

General Manager Bill Zito explained last week that coaches are giving them an extra week since their season didn't end until June.

But for head coach Paul Maurice, he said this time is important for the team to evaluate some of those prospects and rookies during these early preseason games.

"For all the new guys, I'm just trying to learn their game," Maurice said. "Just trying to figure out what they are good at, and how do I fit him in. The returning players that we've had year after year, I'm just trying to measure how much better they are. We are looking for progression. Early on, I just want to see if you can learn our game, try to play it, and see if you can."

The Panthers will be on the ice on Wednesday as they face the Carolina Hurricanes for a preseason rematch of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The regular season begins Oct. 7 when the Cats face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. in Sunrise.

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday starting Sept. 24.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!