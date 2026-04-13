Florida Panthers send gear and lessons to young athletes in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A group of young athletes in Boynton Beach is learning the game of hockey as they look to one day be the next generation of Florida Panthers.

"It just feels good to be outside instead of playing on my video games,” said attendee Jonas Kelly.

WATCH BELOW: Panthers send gear, lessons to young athletes

Panthers send gear, lessons to young Boynton Beach athletes

On Sunday, kids in Boynton Beach got the opportunity of a lifetime to be a Panther for the day, with a twist: it wasn't on ice.

It was all part of the Free Ball Hockey Clinic at Caloosa Park in Boynton Beach.

Kids aged 5 through 14 had a chance to have fun in a no-pressure environment to learn the sport. The event left all the young athletes as new fans.

"I like the game, and I like to practice,” said attendee Lee Patterson.

"I like the games,” said fellow attendee Ansel Kelly.

The games allowed the kids to learn basic footwork and stick movement, but one game was the one they enjoyed most.

"I liked tic-tac-toe,” said Kelly.

While the event didn't have any Panthers in attendance, the kids got to wear jerseys that said "Florida Panthers," allowing them to feel like superstars for a day.

WPTV

As the Florida Panthers chase a third Stanley Cup championship this season, WPTV is along for the ride!

We will be highlighting the team with our new show on South Florida's 9 called "Panthers 360".

Hosted by WPTV anchor Mike Trim, watch the show each Wednesday evening and also streaming at 7:30 p.m.

We will take an in-depth look at the season, break down film and connect with the players and special stories off the ice.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. on the WPTV YouTube page, Trim will be joined by different analysts to discuss the latest on the team. We want to hear your thoughts, so post your questions and comments while the live interview takes place!

South Florida's 9 is your home for Panthers hockey all season long!