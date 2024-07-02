Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports partner on multiyear agreement to air games in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a big day for ice hockey fans in South Florida!

Scripps Sports and the Stanley Cup-champion Florida Panthers have signed a multiyear agreement to locally broadcast Panthers hockey FREE for residents of West Palm Beach, Miami/Fort Lauderdale and Fort Myers.

Here's where you can watch all the action starting this fall:



In West Palm Beach , all locally produced games will air on WHDT-TV, Channel 9

, all locally produced games will air on In Miami/Fort Lauderdale , all locally produced games will air on WSFL-TV, Channel 39

, all locally produced games will air on WSFL-TV, Channel 39 In Fort Myers, Scripps Sports will announce the broadcast channel in advance of next season

Under this new agreement, Scripps has the ability to televise all locally produced Panthers preseason, regular-season and round one games of the postseason with distribution on cable, satellite and over-the-air television, becoming the new home on television of Florida Panthers hockey.

"After back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances and celebrating 30 years of Panthers Hockey in South Florida, we could not be more excited about the future of our hockey team. Scripps' distribution network and accessibility makes them the ideal partner to stream and carry Panthers content on and off the ice," Panthers President and CEO Matthew Caldwell said. "Panthers content will be available for free over the air and we are thrilled about the new homes this will reach as we continue to grow our great sport."

Scripps Sports and the Panthers will collaborate to launch a team-branded direct-to-consumer application with details to be announced prior to the 2024-2025 season.

Scripps Sports and the Panthers will partner to co-produce a weekly Panthers program that showcases the team, its players and the organization.

"The Florida Panthers are the best team in the NHL, and their fans deserve to be able to see all of their games on every available broadcast platform, including free over-the-air,” Brian Lawlor, Scripps Sports president said. "When the Stanley Cup champions take the ice in October, Scripps Sports will be proud to bring all locally broadcast games to all the Panthers fans in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers using our powerful over-the-air TV stations."

Full information regarding on-air talent and programming on Scripps will follow in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned for more on this exciting announcement!