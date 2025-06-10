Florida Panthers ready to 'move on to the next one' after taking 2-1 lead in Stanley Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers and fans are still riding high after Monday night's convincing win over Edmonton, 6-1, to take a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Cats now find themselves just two wins away from repeating as champions.

There was no morning skate around for the team on Tuesday.

However, head coach Paul Maurice said he liked what he saw from his team in Monday's win and hopes they can build off the momentum.

Six different Panthers lit the lamp in Game 3.

Maurice said he doesn't want anyone to think that just because they won by five goals, they have suddenly figured out the Oilers. There is still more work to be done.

"The game got to a point where it probably wasn't getting better," Maurice said. "Let's move on to the next one. That's all that was, so it has actually nothing to do with us (figuring) them out or any of that."

Game 4 will be back at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Thursday. Faceoff is 8 p.m.