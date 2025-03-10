Florida Panthers provide floorball equipment to Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are teaching hockey through floorball, which can be described as ice hockey without the ice.

The program provides equipment, drills and introductions to 500 schools across South Florida.

Florida Panthers provide floorball equipment to Calusa Elementary

On Monday morning, students at Calusa Elementary in Boca Raton received gear, drills and instructions on how to play courtesy of the hockey club.

"About eight years ago, I was offered an opportunity for floorball training for all of the PE teachers," Grace-Marie Curra, the PE teacher at Calusa Elementary PE, said. "Equipment was provided for all the teachers, and it was a wonderful opportunity."

After completing the Adult Learn to Play program, Curra was impressed and began teaching floorball at Calusa Elementary.

"I think all of us are happy to have the opportunity to do this," fifth-grade student Crosby Rosen said.

"I love the Florida Panthers," fifth-grade student Scarlet Bloom said.

"I'm very excited because I'm a huge fan of the Florida Panthers," fifth-grade student Caio Samora said.

"It's just so awesome, and it's really fun," fifth-grade student Lyla Steiner said.

During the Panthers' visit on Monday, some members of the team allowed students to try on a Stanley Cup ring.

However, after the festivities ended, it was time to get serious about the floorball game.

The game was filled with competitive spirits and childhood joy.

"Even though it requires a lot of skill, it's still fun to play the sport," Samora said.

"They're all so supportive and nice. It's just so awesome to play with them," Steiner said.

The game of floorball teaches students basic hockey skills. It's a skillset that's leading several students to want to not only attend more Panthers games but also start playing themselves.

"I play actual ice hockey, and I've grown to love the Florida Panthers," Rosen said. "I love a lot of players on the team, but I also love being able to do this."

"It's so cool because I actually feel like I'm in the game," Bloom said.