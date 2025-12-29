Florida Panthers prep for Winter Classic as Matthew Tkachuk returns to ice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers are in the midst of a busy next few days, playing three games in five days, including the Winter Classic in Miami on Friday.

The team has been without star left winger Matthew Tkachuk since the start of the season, but he resumed practice with the team this past weekend.

Panthers prep for Winter Classic as Tkachuk returns to ice

"Chucky back on the ice just brings that extra little spark to our team. He's one of the leaders and one of the most vocal guys," Panthers forward Sam Bennett said.

While there is still no timetable for Tkachuk's return, it's giving fans and the team something to look forward to.

Meanwhile, the Panthers will take on the Washington Capitals and Alexander Ovechkin on Monday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

"Getting to play against the greatest goal scorer of all time is cool, no matter who you are," Bennett said. "We're not going to treat (him) any differently out there, but it's definitely pretty cool."

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice recalled watching a young Ovechkin start his career. While he didn't know he would be this good, Maurice said he had the right foundation.

"I saw Alex play in Austria in 2005 when he was just turning pro. He was just excited to play. You could see it on the ice," Maurice said. "He brought a real passion to the game that I don't think you've seen a lot of."

The passion Ovechkin displayed as a 19-year-old has continued during his two decades in the NHL. It's that same fire that Maurice sees in Panthers left winger Brad Marchand.

"They're both really emotional players. They love to play. It's not a job," Maurice said. "They've scored a lot of goals and put up a lot of points and had great successes."

The Panthers take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday before Friday's Winter Classic matchup against the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

