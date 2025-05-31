Florida Panthers prep for third straight Stanley Cup appearance

FT LAUDERDALE, FL — In the past three years, no team has played more games than the Florida Panthers, and if they repeat as Stanley Cup Champions, they'll be among the few teams in recent memory with as much success as them.

However, with a championship matchup against last year's runner-up, the Edmonton Oilers, the Panthers know a vengeful opponent is a dangerous one.

The defending champs know that, and it was a full-team practice on Saturday morning as the Panthers want to stay sharp ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Championship.

"I don't think it's that much different. I think we know that they're capable of doing. They're led by two of the best players in the world," said Sam Reinhart, the Panthers center.

The two-star player's Reinhart talks about are Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The dynamic duo possesses elite speed, playmaking ability, and scoring ability that will keep the Panther's defense alert all series.

"I'm very excited; this is where we all dream of playing in this situation and these big games and moments, so we're going to take these next two days to practice and get prepared and fly up to Edmonton and be ready to go," said Seth Jones, the Panthers defender.

Last year, the Panthers dominated the first three games of the series, taking a commanding three-nothing lead. However, they let their foot off the gas and allowed the Oilers to tie the series at three before winning game seven.

Jones, who has only been on the team for a few months, says that while he can't control what happened last year, he's ready to make a statement in 2025.

"They won last year, but you can tell they want another one, and I wanted to add to that mentality and not only just fit in but try to take the teams to new levels and try to bring my game to the team," said Jones.

It's that attitude that has typically mellowed Head Coach Paul Maurice, who is singing his team's praises.

"I've been lucky. Every team I've coached they're a great bunch of guys, but these guys are different. I can't explain it, and I don't feel responsible for it, but it's been fun to observe,” said Paul Maurice, the Panthers head coach.

Let's see if these guys can become back-to-back Stanley Cup Champs.

